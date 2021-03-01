TVLine Items: Operation Varsity Blues Trailer, Spacek-O'Neill Series and More

Matthew Modine is pulling off a college admissions scandal in a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Operation Varity Blues (premiering Wednesday, March 17).

The Stranger Things actor plays Rick Singer, the man behind the scheme, in the doc, which uses an “innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients,” per the official synopsis. “Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.”

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock) and Ed O’Neill (Modern Family) will headline Amazon Prime’s sci-fi drama Lightyears, about a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Geoff Stults (Enlisted), Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Laurie Davidson (Will), Andre Hyland (Search Party) and newcomer Jules Latimer have joined Kate Beckinsale in the Paramount+ dark comedy Guilty Party, per Deadline.

* Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) will star opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in the Netflix limited series True Story, playing a super-fan who follows The Kid (Hart) around on every leg of his comedy tour, Deadline reports.

* Transplant has promoted Torri Higginson, who plays head ER nurse Claire Malone, to series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.

* Netflix has released a new first look at Jupiter’s Legacy, which features a glimpse at Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian. The series debuts Friday, May 7.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?