Comic-Con 2021 Cancelled; Organizers Eye Smaller, In-Person November Event

San Diego Comic-Con is officially taking another year off. The pop culture event has, once again, been postponed following last year’s cancellation as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak.

“While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con,” the organization said in a statement. “For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year’s celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home.”

The virtual fest will be scaled down to a three-day event, taking place July 23-25, 2021, because the multiple postponements of Comic-Con and WonderCon have left the organization with “limited financial resources.”

Additionally, a smaller, in-person con is slated for this November in San Diego, with details to be announced at a later date. “As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative,” the statement reads.

Last year’s cancellation of Comic-Con marked the first time in SDCC’s 50-year history that the event did not take place. Those who purchased badges that were rolled over to the 2021 show will have their badges automatically transferred to 2022, unless a refund is requested. For more information about badge rollover and refunds, visit https://comic-con.org/cci.