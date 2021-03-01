9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Bobby and Michael Make a Disturbing Discovery

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1's Oliver Stark Reacts to Buck's Tragic Origin Story, Including How 'He Can Finally Start to Move Past It'

9-1-1's Oliver Stark Reacts to Buck's Tragic Origin Story, Including How 'He Can Finally Start to Move Past It' 9-1-1: Lone Star's Brian Michael Smith Breaks Down Naomi's Complicated Feelings About Paul's Transition

The men in Athena Grant’s life are about to go full Rear Window.

Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a troubling new hobby for Michael: spying on his neighbors through a telescope. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, it isn’t long before Bobby gets sucked into the madness.

“It’s really just a way to pass the time, considering how much I have of it lately,” Michael tells a concerned Bobby, initially attempting to downplay his obsession. “But you know, there is something weird going on across the street.”

Bobby is rightfully skeptical of Michael’s concerns, but his tune changes after he takes a look through the telescope himself. Watch the scene unfold below to find out what he discovers:

Elsewhere in the episode, “the 118 rush to save a man pinned under a Humvee, and a garage band that rocks out too hard,” according to Fox’s official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Hen’s mother unexpectedly arrives and announces she is moving to LA, and Buck’s re-entry into the dating pool ends in disaster.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Monday’s episode, aptly titled “There Goes the Neighborhood,” then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 4 so far below.