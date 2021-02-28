Jason Sudeikis Wins Best Comedy Actor for Ted Lasso — Golden Globes 2021

RELATED STORIES Dickinson Stars, EP Talk Season 2 Finale's Big Emily and Sue Scene (Yes, That One) and Hint at What's Next

Dickinson Stars, EP Talk Season 2 Finale's Big Emily and Sue Scene (Yes, That One) and Hint at What's Next TVLine Items: Succession Recruits Hope Davis, PaleyFest Lineup and More

That son of a biscuit actually did it! Titular Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis scored Best Actor in a Comedy Series honors at Sunday’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards for his work in the Apple TV+ comedy.

The actor prevailed over fellow nominees Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and last year’s victor Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

“I want to give a shoutout to all the people I get to act with because they’re incredible,” a hoodie-wearing Sudeikis said in his somewhat rambling acceptance speech. “Do they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be and better than anything I could do.”

Ted Lasso — which was based on a series of Sudeikis-fronted promos for NBC Sports that aired in 2013 — was renewed for a second season just days after its Aug. 14 premiere; a Season 3 pickup came in late October, as Apple TV+ claimed that Ted Lasso was setting completion records for an original series.

Back in August, series co-creator Bill Lawrence told TV’s Top 5 podcast that future seasons would not incorporate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in order to keep providing viewers with “escapist entertainment.”

Production on Season 2 commenced in mid-January.