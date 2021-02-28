Gillian Anderson Wins Best Supporting Actress for The Crown — Golden Globes

The validation is out there: Gillian Anderson snagged Best Supporting Actress honors at Sunday’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards for her transformative performance as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown.

Anderson beat Crown co-star Helena Bonham Carter as well as Julia Garner (Ozark), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Cynthia Nixon (Ratched).

“Thank you… to Peter Morgan for imagining that I could inhabit Mrs T,” Anderson said in her acceptance speech.

“[And] to Peter for writing an exquisitely multi-dimensional character, against the odds.”

Anderson’s win capped a big night for The Crown, which also won best Drama Series, Best Drama Actress for Emma Corrin and Best Drama Actor for Josh O’Connor (see complete winners list).

This is Anderson’s second Golden Globe trophy. She previously picked up Best Lead Actress honors in 1997 for her role as Dana Scully on The X-Files.