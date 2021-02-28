Anya Taylor-Joy Wins Best Actress in Limited Series for Queen's Gambit — Golden Globes 2021

RELATED STORIES Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Many Men (Is Joe The One?) and the Unraveling of Her Secrets

Your move, Emmy.

At Sunday’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy captured the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series trophy for her work in Netflix’s chess drama The Queen’s Gambit.

The 24-year-old actress’ formidable competition in the category included Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Nicole Kidman (The Undoing).

“I would love to thank Netflix… for letting us make the show we wanted to make,” Taylor-Joy said in her acceptance speech. “t’s obviously wonderful that everyone’s seen the show. I would do this project again and again and again; I learned so much. Thank you to the audiences that have watched it and supported the characters. It meant the world.”

Queen’s Gambit — which also won the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series or Movie (view complete winners list here) — ranks as Netflix’s most-watched scripted limited series to date, with 62 million member accounts tuning in to the show in the first 28 days following its Oct. 23 premiere.