The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 28

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find eight series debuts (including Debris and a Real World Homecoming, reuniting the original cast), seven returning series (including Wynonna Earp and the long-delayed Flash and New Amsterdam), seven finales (including the Marvelous WandaVision) and a smattering of highly anticipated films (including the Coming to America sequel).

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

8 pm The Circus midseason finale (Showtime)

8 pm Golden Globes (NBC)

9 pm Bridge and Tunnel Season 1 finale (Epix)

9 pm The Walking Dead resumes Season 10 (AMC)

9 pm Worst Cooks in America Season 21 finale (Food Network)

MONDAY, MARCH 1

3 am Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Voice Season 20 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words documentary premiere (Starz)

10 pm Debris series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Easter Basket Challenge series premiere (Food Network)

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

8 pm The Flash Season 7 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Superman & Lois regular time slot premiere (The CW)

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 3 premiere (NBC)

10 pm Soul of a Nation series premiere (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

3 am Moxie film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Murder Among the Mormons limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Name That Tune Season 1 finale (Fox; two episodes)

10 pm The Con returns (ABC)

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

3 am 60 Minutes+ series premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years series premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Pacific Rim: The Black series premiere (Netflix)

3 am Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests documentary (HBO Max)

3 am Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 4 premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Real World Homecoming: New York series premiere (Paramount+)

3 am The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Tooning Out the News Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 1 finale (ABC; two episodes)

8 pm Superstore time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm The Chase Season 1 finale (ABC; special time)

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

3 am Coming 2 America film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Boss Level film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+, with Premier Access)

3 am WandaVision Season 1 finale (Disney+)

10 pm Wynonna Earp Season 4B premiere (Syfy)

