TV Ratings: The Blacklist Audience Eyes 2021 High, Shark Tank Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist this Friday drew nearly 3.5 million total viewers — which would mark the already renewed drama’s best audience of the year 2021 — and its third straight 0.3 demo rating, with CBS’ lineup in rerun mode. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

ABC’s Shark Tank (4.5 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week and topped Friday in both measures; 20/20 placed second in the demo (with a 0.6), while CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun copped Friday’s second largest audience (3.9 mil).

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked down week-to-week.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway, I Ask You? Tell Me, Now! (891K/0.1) and Penn & Teller: I Dare You to Fool Us! (789K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

