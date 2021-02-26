Wu Assassins Team Reunites to Seek Fistful of Vengeance in Netflix Movie

RELATED STORIES Elite Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix, Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Kai Jin & Co. will seek a Fistful of Vengeance in a Netflix movie that will reunite several characters from the Wu Assassins supernatural-action drama.

In the 90-minute standalone story, which is set to film in Thailand, the Wu Assassin team reunites in Bangkok to avenge the death of one of their own, only to find that their new enemy is an ancient threat armed with otherworldly powers.

The returning cast includes Iko Uwais as the aforementioned Kai Jin, Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah and JuJu Chan Szeto as Zan Hui.

New to the mix, meanwhile, are Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono, Quantico) as Adaku, Jason Tobin (Warrior) as William Pan, Rhatha Phongam (Thailand’s Gift for Someone You Hate ) as Ku An Qi, and Francesca Corney as Preeya.

Fistful of Vengeance is being penned by Wu Assassins vets Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou and Yalun Tu, and will be directed by Roel Reiné (Wu Assassins, Knightfall).

Wu Assassins‘ 10-episode freshman run, which was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, debuted back in August 2019.