Ratings: Mr. Mayor and The Hustler End on Low Notes, Sheldon Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC bubble comedy Mr. Mayor closed out its freshman term on Thursday night with 2.47 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, dipping to series lows on both counts. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Superstore (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady, while SVU (3.7 mil/0.6) dipped.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (5.8 mil/0.8) and the yet-to-be-renewed The Hustler‘s freshman finale (2.5 mil/0.4) both dipped, with the latter drawing its second smallest audience and hitting a demo low. The Chase (4.4 mil/0.6) was steady.

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.6 mil/0.9), B Positive (5.1 mil/0.7z) and The Unicorn (3.7 mil/0.5) all ticked up, with Sheldon topping Thursday in both measures. Mom (5.1 mil/0.6) and Clarice (3.6 mil/0.4) each dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.6) dipped, while Call Me Kat (2.1 mil/0.5) and Last Man Standing (2.4 mil/0.4) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

