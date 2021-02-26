Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Gets Summer Premiere on Freeform

RELATED STORIES Ally Sheedy and Sofia Black-D'Elia's Single Drunk Female Comedy Ordered to Series at Freeform

Warm up those vocal cords and watch out for wayward balloons, because Motherland: Fort Salem is coming back this summer.

The news (which did not include an exact premiere date) was announced Friday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, along with this little tease about what’s to come for the witches of Fort Salem:

“Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?”

Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee.

Freeform also announced that Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will return for its second season on Thursday, April 8 (10/9c) with two back-to-back episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes will air weekly at 10:30 pm.

Picking up “after their heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward,” according to the Season 2 synopsis. “With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there — even dating — and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist. This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hookups and a lot more bugs.”

In addition to series creator Josh Thomas as Nicholas, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay also stars Kayla Cromer as Matilda, Maeve Press as Genevieve and Adam Faison as Alex.

Which returning Freeform series are you excited to have back in your life? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.