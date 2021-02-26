Late Night Host Seth Meyers Renews Deal With NBC Through 2025

RELATED STORIES Debris Review: NBC's Fast-Paced Alien Drama Spins a Tantalizing Mystery

Seth Meyers has no plans of vacating NBC’s late-night lineup any time soon: The creator/executive producer has renewed his deal to host Late Night With Seth Meyers through 2025, TVLine has learned.

“Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night,” executive vice president of Late Night Programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Katie Hockmeyer said in a statement. “His ‘Closer Look’ segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever.”

In addition to Meyers re-upping his hosting deal, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions (the production company he co-founded with Late Night writer/producer Mike Shoemaker) has inked an overall deal with Universal Studio Group that will also extend through 2025. The company currently produces A.P. Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show, both of which air on the network’s own streamer Peacock.

Late Night has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for the past four years. The show has ranked No. 1 for its time slot, both in the 18-49 demo and in total viewers.

