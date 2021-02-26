Cruel Summer: Olivia Holt Goes Missing in First Promo for Freeform Thriller

RELATED STORIES Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Gets Summer Premiere on Freeform

Freeform is getting an early jump on a very Cruel Summer. The network’s Jessica Biel-produced thriller will premiere with a two-hour event on Tuesday, April 20 (9/8c), with subsequent episodes airing Tuesdays at 10 pm.

The announcement was made Friday during Freeform’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour — a presentation that also offered a first look at the new series. (You can check that out at the bottom of this post.)

Per its official synopsis, Cruel Summer “follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.”

Cruel Summer stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. Executive producers include Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Max Winkler.

Hit PLAY on the promo below for your first look at Cruel Summer