Cobra Kai Promotes Duo to Series Regular Ahead of Season 4

RELATED STORIES Cobra Kai Spinoff in the Works? EP Says 'Possibility Is Definitely Out There'

Cobra Kai Spinoff in the Works? EP Says 'Possibility Is Definitely Out There' Who Is Cobra Kai's Next Comeback? How Is Bridgerton Lady's Secret Kept? Where Are Kat's Cats? More TV Qs!

When Cobra Kai returns to the mat early next year, it’s going to have some newly upgraded cast members in tow.

Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have been promoted to series regular ahead of the Netflix drama’s fourth season, our sister pub Variety reports. Rubio, of course, plays Carmen Diaz, Miguel’s mom and Johnny Lawrence’s love interest, while List portrays Tory Nichols, one of the fiercest and most villainous members of the Cobra Kai dojo.

Rubio is no stranger to Netflix, having appeared in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings and Master of None.

List is best known for her role in the Disney series Jessie, including its spinoff Bunk’d. Her other credits include Happy Together, Light as a Feather and the Adam Sandler Netflix film Hubie Halloween.

In other Cobra Kai casting news, the Karate Kid series is adding Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life) and newcomer Oona O’Brien as recurring players in Season 4. Young will play Kenny, a new kid in town who (surprise!) turns to karate to help stave off bullying. O’Brien will take on the role of Devon, a potential new karate student, who is competitive and quick-tempered when she is tested.

Happy to hear that Rubio and List are being upgraded? Excited to see some new blood in the dojo? Hit us with your reactions in the Comments!