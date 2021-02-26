American Idol Auditions Sneak Peek: Can a Demi Lovato Ballad Help This Lifelong Fan Get to Hollywood?

RELATED STORIES American Idol Recap: Katy Perry Meets Her Twin 'At Last,' Plus More of the Best and Worst Auditions From Week 2

Plenty of American Idol contestants say they’ve been dreaming of auditioning their entire lives, but only a select few actually have physical proof.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of one such audition from Sunday’s episode (ABC, 8/7c), as 19-year-old college student Alanis Sophia stands before the judges holding the American Idol microphone she played with as a child.

“When I was little, my mom got me this American Idol toy, and she would always say that I was going to be on the show,” Sophia says in the clip below. “It’s always been kind of like a dream.”

Katy Perry, dressed in head-to-toe cow print, appears particularly moooooved by Sophia’s accessory, asking, “Is that really a toy from your childhood?”

Of course, it’ll take more than a cute story to earn a golden ticket, so Sophia serves up her own take on Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.”

The first two weeks of Season 19 auditions have already sent an eclectic group of singers through to Hollywood, from Claudia Conway — the daughter of former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, who appeared virtually to show her support — to a “Cuban Cookie Monster” known as Yurisbel.

Will Sophia join them? Hit PLAY on the video below for a preview of her audition, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the new season so far.