Ally Sheedy and Sofia Black-D'Elia's Single Drunk Female Comedy Ordered to Series at Freeform

After seeing the Single Drunk Female pilot, Freeform has decided it’ll have another — by ordering to series the mother/daughter comedy starring Ally Sheedy and Sofia Black-D’Elia.

The premise: After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink (played by Black-D’Elia) is forced to move back home with her “Smother” (Sheedy), to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to realize there is a fine line between “party girl” and “walking disaster.”

Brat Pack-er Sheedy's previous TV credits include Psych and Kyle XY (gosh, remember ABC Family?), while Black-D'Elia has had roles on Your Honor, The Mick, The Messengers and Gossip Girl.

The Single Drunk Female cast also include Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Sasha Compère (The Dead Girls Detective Agency), Lily Mae Harrington (Sing It!) and Garrick Bernard.

The 20th Television production is written and created by Simone Finch (The Conners), who will executive-produce with Jenni Konner (Girls), Phil Traill (Good Girls) and Nora Silver. Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) directed and executive-produced the pilot.