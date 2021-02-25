TV Ratings: For Life Steady With Finale, as Series Awaits Word on Season 3

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s For Life on Wednesday night wrapped Season 2 with 1.7 million total viewers — its best audience in five episodes — and its fifth straight 0.3 demo rating, opposite reruns on both NBC and CBS.

The bubble drama’s sophomore run thus averaged 1.8 million weekly viewers and a 0.35 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), ranking last in both measures among the dramas ABC has aired this TV season.

Opening ABC’s night, The Goldbergs (3.7 mil/0.6) was steady, American Housewife (3.1 mil/0.6) was up and The Conners (3.7 mil/0.6) was steady, while Call Your Mother (2.8 mil/0.5) drew a best-since-premiere audience and tied its demo high. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Goldbergs, Housewife and Conners tied Fox’s Name That Tune for the Wednesday demo win, while The Conners drew the somewhat quiet night’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Riverdale (618K/0.1)and Nancy Drew (543K/0.1) each added some eyeballs, while the former dipped in the demo.

CBS | Tough as Nails (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady.

FOX | Name That Tune‘s double pump did 2.4 mil/0.5 and then 2.6 mil/0.6.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

