TV Ratings: For Life Steady With Finale, as Series Awaits Word on Season 3

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s For Life on Wednesday night wrapped Season 2 with 1.7 million total viewers — its best audience in five episodes — and its fifth straight 0.3 demo rating, opposite reruns on both NBC and CBS.
The bubble drama’s sophomore run thus averaged 1.8 million weekly viewers and a 0.35 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), ranking last in both measures among the dramas ABC has aired this TV season.
Opening ABC’s night, The Goldbergs (3.7 mil/0.6) was steady, American Housewife (3.1 mil/0.6) was up and The Conners (3.7 mil/0.6) was steady, while Call Your Mother (2.8 mil/0.5) drew a best-since-premiere audience and tied its demo high.
Goldbergs, Housewife and Conners tied Fox’s Name That Tune for the Wednesday demo win, while The Conners drew the somewhat quiet night’s biggest audience.
Elsewhere:
THE CW | Riverdale (618K/0.1)and Nancy Drew (543K/0.1) each added some eyeballs, while the former dipped in the demo.
CBS | Tough as Nails (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady.
FOX | Name That Tune‘s double pump did 2.4 mil/0.5 and then 2.6 mil/0.6.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
