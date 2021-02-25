Abigail Spencer Joins Katey Sagal in ABC's Rebel — Watch New Promo

RELATED STORIES Good Doctor Recap: Lea Combats Cyber Terrorism -- Plus, [Spoiler] Gets Fired

Abigail Spencer has been tapped to join the Katey Sagal-led Rebel, in what will be her sixth project with Grey’s Anatomy vet Krista Vernoff.

Spencer will recur as Misha, “a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon who has a painful romantic history with Nate (Fear the Walking Dead‘s Kevin Zegers), but can’t resist getting involved with studying the Stonemore heart valve for fear that she may have inadvertently harmed hundreds of patients,” ABC announced in conjunction with its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The series — which premieres Thursday, April 8 on the Alphabet network — is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. The official synopsis reads: “Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello (Sagal) is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”

The cast also includes Andy Garcia (Ballers), John Corbett (Sex and the City), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), James Lesure (Las Vegas), Tamala Jones (Castle), Sam Palladio (Nashville), Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) and Ariela Barer (Runaways).

Spencer’s previous TV credits include Reprisal, Timeless, Rectify, Suits, Grey’s Anatomy, True Detective and All My Children.

Rebel is written and executive-produced by Vernoff.

