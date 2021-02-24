Riverdale Sneak Peek: Veronica and Her New Husband Perform a 'Shallow' Duet

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Recap: A Plan to Save the Town Sparks a Steamy Reunion

Veronica is going off the deep end this week on Riverdale… and her new husband Chad is there to make sure she doesn’t meet the ground.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), with Veronica taking the stage at her old speakeasy — now Toni’s reborn Whyte Wyrm bar — to perform Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. But of course, that song is a duet, and Chad grabs a microphone to sing the Bradley Cooper parts. (And he doesn’t sound bad for a Wall Street banker, does he?)

But in A Star Is Born, Ally and Jackson didn’t exactly live happily ever after, and Veronica and Chad have been on shaky marital ground lately. Maybe this duet is the tonic that’ll cure their relationship woes, though. In the audience, we see Kevin brushing away tears and Archie and Betty sharing an intimate glance as they applaud the performance. (Sorry, Ronnie, but Jughead doesn’t look too impressed.)

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, titled “Back to School”: “Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers,” “Archie and Toni turn to Cheryl for help restarting the football and cheer teams” and “Betty, Kevin and Alice follow a lead after learning that Polly may be in trouble,” per the network’s official description.

Press PLAY below for a sneak peek at Veronica and Chad’s performance in this week’s Riverdale, and then hit the comments and tell us: How does their version measure up to Gaga and Cooper’s?