Halo TV Series Based on Video Game Moves From Showtime to Paramount+

Halo has said goodbye to Showtime. Instead, the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the hit video game will make its debut on the Paramount+ streaming service (currently known as CBS All Access), TVLine has confirmed.

Per a new official synopsis, “Halo’s epic universe and cast of characters comes to life in this new original drama series…. Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

Back in August 2018, then-network chief/ now ViacomCBS CCO David Nevins hailed the project as Showtime’s “most ambitious series ever,” describing it as “futuristic, space-based science-fiction” in the vein of Star Trek. “It’s not fantasy.”

The cast includes Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief Spartan John-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as both Dr. Catherine Halsey (the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan supersoldiers) and Cortana (the most advanced AI in human history); Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as Soren-066, a morally complex privateer at the fringes of human civilization; and Shabana Azmi (24: India) as Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

Among the new characters created for the TV series, Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will play Spartan Vannak-134, a cybernetically augmented supersoldier who serves as the defacto deputy to the Master Chief; Natasha Culzac (Cursed) as Spartan Riz-028, a cybernetically enhanced killing machine; Kate Kennedy (BBC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Spartan Kai-125, a courageous, curious and deadly Spartan supersoldier; and Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.

Production began late last year in Budapest, with an eye on a Q1 2021 premiere.