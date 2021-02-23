Ziwe: Showtime Sets May Premiere Date for Comedian's Variety Series

RELATED STORIES The First Lady: Gillian Anderson to Play Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime Series

Ziwe Fumudoh will trade in the small screen of Instagram for a full-fledged Showtime series this spring.

The buzzy comedian, known simply as Ziwe, will debut her self-titled variety show on Sunday, May 9 at 11/10c, TVLine has learned.

Spanning six episodes in its first season, Ziwe will include interviews, musical numbers, guest stars and sketches, as well as “unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people,” the logline reads. In addition to starring, Ziwe serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series.

Ziwe’s TV resume includes plenty of Showtime experience already: She’s written for Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President, and also voiced Kamala Harris on the latter series. But in 2020, she garnered attention for her Instagram Live show Baited With Ziwe, in which she grills celebrities and other notable personalities about race (which usually results in said celebrities embarrassing themselves).

“Ziwe has clearly emerged as an auteur voice in comedy and culture,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Showtime’s executive vice president of nonfiction programming, when Ziwe snagged a series order in October. “She has turned all of our heads here at Showtime, and we’re excited to be the home for her new series as she continues to grow her edgy and hilarious brand of commentary on race, politics and everything in-between.”