Flash Boss Teases Diggle's Next Visit (And the 'Problem' He'll Be Juggling)

If John Diggle looks a bit green around the gills when he resurfaces on The Flash, it’s because the Arrow hero will be dealing with a lot.

As Arrow‘s series finale drew to a close, Diggle (played by David Ramsey) was packing up to relocate his family to Metropolis when a meteor crashed nearby, slamming him against a moving van. After shaking off the blow, Dig combed through the debris to discover a box, which, upon being opened, emitted a bright green light — seemingly nodding at the character’s long-speculated Green Lantern destiny.

As previously reported, Ramsey is now due to reprise his role as Diggle in a total of five episodes across The Flash (which opens Season 7 on March 2), Supergirl (final season premiere date TBA), Superman & Lois (which debuts tonight, Feb. 23) and Batwoman, as well as play “a mystery role” during Legends of Tomorrow‘s sixth season (premiere date TBA).

During TVLine’s in-depth Season 7 preview Q&A (publishing later this week), we asked showrunner Eric Wallace what The Flash‘s specific plans for Dig are. “Boy, that’s a spoiler!” he replied with a hearty laugh, before offering a tease for what’s to come. Arrow Series Finale: Burning Qs Answered!

“When we last saw Diggle, he had a situation at the end of Arrow that he needed to deal with,” Wallace reminded, “so he arrives to help Team Flash in the back half of the season carrying the weight of that ‘problem.’ And the question is: How can he help Team Flash when he’s got something even bigger on his mind? And that’s what the story is.”

Speaking to Diggle’s long-teased destiny as a Green Lantern, Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim told TVLine over a year ago, “Greg [Berlanti], David and I have had a lot of conversations about David’s future in the Arrowverse going forward, both in front [of] and behind the camera, and there are a lot of ideas that we’re banding about that are very exciting to us…. We’ve just got some cool notions for next season.”

