Taylor Kitsch to Star With Chris Pratt in Amazon's Thriller The Terminal List

Amazon Prime has lined up quite the dynamic duo: Taylor Kitsch has signed on to star alongside Chris Pratt in the upcoming thriller series The Terminal List, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List stars Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece, whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home questioning what really happened and who was responsible. Kitsch will play Reece’s best friend Ben Edwards, a former SEAL who now works for the CIA and uses his intelligence access to help Reece unravel the mystery.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) will direct the series and serve as an executive producer, along with Pratt. David DiGilio (Strange Angel) will write the series and serve as showrunner and EP.

Kitsch is best known to TV audiences as high school football star Tim Riggins on the NBC/DirecTV drama Friday Night Lights, which wrapped up a five-season run in 2011. He also played cult leader David Koresh in the Paramount Network limited series Waco and co-starred with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn in Season 2 of the HBO crime anthology True Detective. His film credits include John Carter, Battleship and Savages.