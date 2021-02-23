Step Up: The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale, Others Join Starz Series' Season 3 Cast

RELATED STORIES Men in Kilts' Sam Heughan on Losing That Skinny-Dipping Bet (and What a Season 2 Rematch Might Look Like)

Onetime Flash speedster Keiynan Lonsdale, TV vet Enrique Murciano and dancer Rebbi Rosie are among the latest cast additions to Starz‘s Season 3 re-imaging of the Step Up series.

Additionally, Terayle Hill has been upped to series regular in the role of Marquise.

Inspired by the Step Up film franchise, the series centers on Sage Odom (played by Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Art School, while Collette is the Queen of High Water and Sage Odom’s partner in art, business, and love. As previously reported, actress/singer/DWTS alum Christina Milian will take over the role of Collette in the wake of original portrayer Naya Rivera‘s tragic death.

Other returning series regulars include Faizon Love (as Uncle Al), Jade Chynoweth (Odalie), Carlito Olivero (Davis), Terrence Green (Rigo), Eric Graise (King), and Kendra Oyesanya (Poppy), while Battlestar Galactica vet Tricia Helfer will fill the new role of Erin.

Of the latest additions, Lonsdale will play Tal, in a recast of a role originally played by Petrice Jones. An Ohio outcast who danced his way into High Water, literally beaten and bloodied, Tal became the pride of Sage Odom’s elite dance crew, and now is the lead dancer for Sage’s massive tour.

Murciano has been cast as Cruz, a man hoping to carve his face into the Mount Rushmore of high profile, celebrity lawyers — believing that Sage Odom’s murder accusation will get him there.

Lastly, Rosie will play Angel, who is running from the place she calls home — the seedy underworld of London’s organized crime families — to the one place in the world where she can make her dreams a reality, High Water.

Step Up: High Water was initially available on YouTube Red (now YouTube Premium), but was cancelled after two seasons as the video platform moved away from original programming. Last May, Starz swooped in and rescued the series (and will also host the first two seasons beginning March 5).

Season 3 begins filming this month in Atlanta.