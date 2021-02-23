New Amsterdam Season 3 Trailer: Amidst COVID Crisis, Max Hopes for a 'Better' Future... With Helen?

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam First Look: Max and Helen Share 'Confessions'

COVID strikes close to home in Season 3 of NBC’s New Amsterdam. And as a result, Dr. Max Goodwin will take a closer look at the hospital’s — and his own — future.

The first full trailer for the long-awaited third season (premiering next Tuesday March 2 at 10/9c) kicks off with a recap of were the medical drama left off, with Max (Ryan Eggold) struggling with single parenthood, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) considering adverse Adderall side effects, and tension rising between wannabe Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and his husband Martin.

New Season 3 footage kicks in at the one-minute mark, showing how the COVID pandemic has hit the “tired and hurting” titular hospital hard — and infected at least one doctor. It all builds to a moment of clarity, where Max expresses his determination to not just fix the system but “build something better” for the hospital… for his daughter… and “for you,” as in Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman).

