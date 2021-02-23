Monster High Live-Action TV Musical, New Animated Series in Works at Nick

RELATED STORIES JoJo Siwa to Head Live-Action Musical The J Team at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon and Mattel, Inc. are teaming up for an animated series as well as a live-action TV-movie musical based on the decade-old Monster High fashion doll franchise.

The series will follows the characters of Clawdeen Wolf (pictured), Draculaura and Frankie Stein “as they navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High.” Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girls) will serve as showrunner.

Meanwhile, Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series, Rugrats) and the writing team of Greg Erb and Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog, Playmobil: The Movie) have been tapped to write the live-action TV-movie.

Both the series and the TV-movie musical (which marks the first time Monster High will be conceived as live-action) are targeted for 2022 premieres.

“These classic monsters have always captured kids’ imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids,” Nickelodeon Animation chief Ramsey Naito said in a statement.

“Monster High’s strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever,” said Mattel Television GM Fred Soulie. “Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie.”

The Monster High projects join other Mattel Television content in production, including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket and Fireman Sam.