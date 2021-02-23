Jupiter's Legacy Gets May Premiere Date on Netflix — Watch First Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Irregulars, Dark Drama About Teens Who Assist Holmes and Watson, Gets Netflix Premiere Date and Teaser

The Irregulars, Dark Drama About Teens Who Assist Holmes and Watson, Gets Netflix Premiere Date and Teaser Fate: The Winx Saga Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Another highly anticipated clash of superheroes is coming to the small screen, this time via Netflix. The eight-episode adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s Jupiter’s Legacy graphic novels will premiere on Friday, May 7, TVLine has learned.

Here’s what we can expect, per Netflix’s official synopsis: “After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas) as Sheldon Sampson, the leader of a superhero team known as The Utopian; Leslie Bibb (Popular) as Grace Sampson, Sheldon’s powerful wife; Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Walter Sampson, Sheldon’s older brother; Elena Kampouris (American Odyssey) as Chloe Sampson, Sheldon and Grace’s daughter; Andrew Horton (Doctors) as Brandon Sampson, Sheldon and Grace’s son; Mike Wade (SEAL Team) as Fitz Small, another member of The Utopian; and Matt Lanter (Timeless) as George Hutchene, Sheldon’s best friend-turned-nemesis.

Executive producers include Millar, Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim.

Hit PLAY on the video below for your first taste of Jupiter’s Legacy, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.