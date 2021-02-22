The Irregulars, Dark Drama About Teens Who Assist Holmes and Watson, Gets Netflix Premiere Date and Teaser

RELATED STORIES Ginny & Georgia Review: Netflix's Mother-Daughter Dramedy Is a Hollow Pastiche of Pop-Culture Homages

The Irregulars will get to work helping the enigmatic Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson on Friday, March 26, when Netflix releases the dark, eight-episode drama.

Written by Tom Bidwell (Watership Down, My Mad Fat Diary), who is among the series’ executive producers, The Irregulars is described as “a dark, mysterious drama that follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson (played by Wanderlust‘s Royce Pierreson) and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes (Killing Eve‘s Henry Lloyd-Hughes).” As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, the Irregulars — based on the Baker Street gang from the original Sherlock Holmes novels by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle — must come together to defeat larger than life forces.

The ensemble cast includes Thaddea Graham (The Letter For The King) as Bea; Darci Shaw (The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Harlots) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch) as Spike, Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; and Clarke Peters (The Wire) as The Linen Man.

Watch the teaser below: