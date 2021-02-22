Kit Harington Among 29 Actors Joining Amazon's Modern Love in Season 2

RELATED STORIES Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1 Finale Recap: Emma's Memories Recovered, Theresa's Fate Revealed -- Grade It!

Tell Me Your Secrets Season 1 Finale Recap: Emma's Memories Recovered, Theresa's Fate Revealed -- Grade It! Tell Me Your Secrets: Grade the Premiere of Amazon's Dark Thriller

The forecast for Modern Love Season 2 calls for a dusting of Jon Snow.

Amazon Prime on Monday announced the cast for the anthology dramedy’s upcoming seven-episode second season, and Game of Thrones vet Kit Harington is one of two dozen-plus actors orbiting Cupid’s crossbow.

Joining Harington in Season 2 — which is set to debut later this year — will be Minnie Driver (Speechless), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Miranda Richardson (Good Omens), Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy), Anna Paquin (Flack), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Lucy Boynton (The Politician), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Dominique Fishback (The Deuce), Kathryn Gallagher (You), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Nikki M. James (BrainDead), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Milan Ray (Boomerang), Jack Reynor (Strange Angel), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You), Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and newcomer Grace Edwards.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” said Modern Love showrunner John Carney in a statement. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

In other Season 2 news, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) will direct an episode based on the personal essay he penned for New York Times‘ “Modern Love” column.