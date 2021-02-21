The Muppet Show Episodes Hit With 'Harmful' Content Warning on Disney+

RELATED STORIES The Muppet Show Headed to Disney+: All 5 Seasons of the Jim Henson Classic Will Begin Streaming in February

Play the music, light the lights… and slap on the disclaimer?

Select episodes of The Muppet Show — which began streaming on Disney+ on Friday, Feb. 19 — have been hit with a disclaimer citing “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer reads. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The warning message continues: “Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society, visit: Disney.com/StoriesMatter.”

The 12-second disclaimer was added before a total of 18 episodes throughout the series’ five-season run. The most obvious of offenses include an entry with country star Johnny Cash performing in front of a Confederate flag, in addition to various negative depictions of Native Americans and Middle Eastern people in songs and sketches. (This Reddit thread includes a list of the specific edits made.) Also notable is the exclusion of two episodes from the show’s fifth and final season, featuring guest stars Brooke Shields and staff writer Chris Langham.

