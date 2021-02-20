The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 21

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

Black History Month Specials, Movies and Documentaries

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 series debuts (including Superman & Lois, Tim Allen’s Assembly Required and the mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia), eight returning series (including Snowfall, Wicked Tuna and When Calls the Heart) and everything in between (such as the Punky Brewster revival).

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

8 pm Boiling Point docuseries premiere (BET)

8 pm Miss Scarlet & The Duke Season 1 finale (PBS)

9 pm All Creatures Great and Small Season 1 finale (PBS)

9 pm Allen v. Farrow docuseries premiere (HBO)

9 pm Disrupt and Dismantle docuseries premiere (BET)

9 pm When Calls the Heart Season 8 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Wicked Tuna Season 10 premiere (NatGeo)

10 pm Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, FEB. 22

9 pm Beartown limited series Stateside premiere (HBO)

10 pm The Wall winter finale (NBC; special time)

TUESDAY, FEB. 23

8 pm Superman & Lois 90-minute series premiere, followed by Legacy of Hope special (The CW)

9 pm The Oval time slot premiere (BET)

10 pm Assembly Required series premiere (History)

10 pm Nurses Season 1 finale (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24

3 am Canine Intervention series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ginny & Georgia series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm For Life Season 2 finale (ABC)

10 pm Snowfall Season 4 premiere (FX; two episodes)

12 am Baroness Von Sketch Show returns (IFC)

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

3 am Close Enough Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Millennials series premiere (ALLBLK)

3 am Punky Brewster revival premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

8 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation winter finale (MTV)

9 pm Floribama Shore Season 4 premiere (MTV; special time)

10 pm The Hustler Season 1 finale (ABC)

10:30 pm She’s the Boss series premiere (USA Network)

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

3 am Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please Season 2 finale (Hulu)

3 am Dickinson Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Losing Alice Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Myth: A Frozen Tale film short premiere (Disney+)

3 am Tom & Jerry film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers docuseries premiere (IMDb TV)

3 am The United States vs. Billie Holiday film premiere (Hulu)

9 pm Hip Hop Uncovered Season 1 finale (FX)

11 pm Painting With John Season 1 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

8 pm A Wild Year on Earth docuseries finale (BBC America)

10 pm The Eisen Hour Season 1 finale (Epix)

