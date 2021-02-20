Ratings: Shark Tank, Magnum Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank this Friday drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo week-to-week but still leading the night in that measure. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on CBS, MacGyver (4.8 mil/0.5) and Magnum P.I. (5.8 mil/0.5) were both steady, with the latter copping Friday’s largest audience (seeing as Blue Bloods was once again in rerun mode).

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Blacklist (3.3 mil/0.3) was flat.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? (836K/0.2) ticked up, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (679K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.