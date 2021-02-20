The Crew's Kevin James Weighs In on Kevin/Beth Cliffhanger: 'I Don't Know If I'm the Best One to Make Her Happy'

RELATED STORIES 'The Crew' Poll: Should Kevin and Beth Get Together?

It’s the age-old question: Does absence make the heart grow fonder? The Crew‘s Kevin Gibson is about to find out.

In the Netflix comedy’s Season 1 finale, Kevin had the chance to tell Beth how he feels about her and ask her not to leave. Instead, he said nothing and wished her well as she set off for a new life in New York with businessman fiancé Frank.

Even after several talkings-to by best friends Chuck and Amir, Kevin just couldn’t bring himself to admit that he’d like to be more than friends with Beth — but why? “Because he cares for her,” Kevin James tells TVLine, point blank. “He realizes that he could plow forward and say, ‘Hey, don’t go. I want you to stay here,’ but maybe that’s not the best thing. I’m aware of my feelings [in that] moment, but I’m [not] sure that I’m the best one for her, to make her happy.”

As far as how James’ co-star Sarah Stiles read the scene, she says it’s highly unlikely Beth knew what Kevin came there to say.

“I don’t think in that moment that she has any idea that that is what’s going on with him,” she says. “She’s so wrapped up in Frank and the move, and it’s all so much information that she’s not seeing it. Normally, she would pick on it. But I do think over the years, Beth has had those [same] feelings for Kevin. I think she loves him so much that sometimes it gets a little confusing.”

Should The Crew return, James would like to see Kevin and Beth’s will they/won’t they relationship stretch over multiple seasons. That being said, it may go the other direction. “We may end up together right away,” James teases.

What did you think of The Crew‘s finale — and Season 1 overall? Do you want Kevin and Beth to couple up? Weigh in via the following polls, then drop a comment with your full review.