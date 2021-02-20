SNL: Nick Jonas to Pull Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest

RELATED STORIES 'SNL' Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best

'SNL' Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best 'SNL' Spoofs Peloton With Passive-Aggressive 'Pelotaunt' Spot — Watch

One of the Jonas Brothers will fly solo when he returns to Studio 8H.

NBC has announced that Nick Jonas will pull double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 27 episode — the last of five consecutive episodes that began with host John Krasinski on Jan. 30. The singer will perform his recently announced single, “Spaceman,” due to release Feb. 25.

As part of the aforementioned sibling trio, Jonas has served as the musical guest twice, in 2009 and 2019. On his own, he appeared once in 2016, in support of his third studio album “Last Year Was Complicated.”

Jonas’ SNL return comes just days before he returns to The Voice. After making his debut as a coach during last spring’s 18th cycle, Jonas took the fall off and is set to return for Season 20 (premiering Monday, March 1).

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3. Previous hosts have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King and Regé-Jean Page.

Meanwhile, this season’s musical acts have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Due Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bad Bunny. Jonas is the first act of Season 46 to pull double duty.

Are you looking forward to Jonas’ hosting debut later this month? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.