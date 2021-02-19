South Park to Air New 'Vaccination Special' in March — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Daily Show's Jordan Klepper Attended Last Week's Trump-Incited Capitol Insurrection -- and He Has Video

Daily Show's Jordan Klepper Attended Last Week's Trump-Incited Capitol Insurrection -- and He Has Video TV Runs for Office: 12 Funny Episodes to Help You Survive Until Election Day

Moving forward, it’s South ParQ with a “Q.” And you really shouldn’t have to ask why.

Comedy Central on Friday announced that the long-running animated series will debut a one-hour “Vaccination Special” on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c. Encores will air at 9 and 10 pm, and will be simulcast on MTV2.

In this new special, “the citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to Comedy Central’s official synopsis. Unfortunately, “a hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.”

The announcement comes with a 10-second teaser (seen below), which promises “We. Will. Be. Herd.” Oh, boy.

This is, of course, a follow-up to the show’s 2020 “Pandemic Special,” which explored the potential origins of the coronavirus — most of which included Mickey Mouse watching Randy have sex with various exotic animals during a work trip to China — and examined how social isolation is affecting children’s emotional development. Or, you know, something about weed. Honestly, Sept. 2020 already feels like a long time ago. (Click here for our recap if you need a thorough refresher.)

Hit PLAY on the video below for a taste of what South ParQ‘s “Vaccination Special” has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.