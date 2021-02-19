Schmigadoon! First Look: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key Find a Magical Town in Apple TV+ Musical Comedy

RELATED STORIES Justin Theroux's Mosquito Coast Gets Premiere Date at Apple -- Watch Teaser

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are stunned by the sound of music in the first photo from Schmigadoon!, an upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy executive-produced by Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels.

Strong (SNL) and Key (Friends From College) star as “a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they’re in a musical from the 1940s,” per the official synopsis. “They then discover that they can’t leave until they find ‘true love.'”

As a parody of iconic musicals, the series has assembled a cast stacked with talent from TV and theater, including Tony winners Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Cabaret), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, Pushing Daisies) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Nine). Rounding out the ensemble are Aaron Tveit (Graceland, Grease: Live), Dove Cameron (Descendants, Hairspray Live!), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), Fred Armisen (SNL), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) and Ann Harada (Avenue Q).

Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio of the Despicable Me film franchise co-created the series. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original music, while Barry Sonnenfeld (Pushing Daisies) directs and executive-produces.

The six-episode first season is slated to debut this summer, it was announced in conjunction with the show’s virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour panel on Friday.

Check out the photo above, then hit the comments to let us know if the premise is music to your ears!