Samara Weaving to Play Holly Madison in Series Based on Playboy Bunny's Life

SAG Award winner Samara Weaving is hopping into an exciting new role: Playboy Bunny.

The actress has signed on to play Holly Madison in Sony Pictures Television’s limited series based on Madison’s 2015 memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, TVLine has learned. A network is not yet attached.

Per the official logline, Down the Rabbit Hole “looks beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand to depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who entered following a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled, and abused by the machine.”

Australian writer Marieke Hardy will adapt the memoir for TV. Executive producers include Madison, Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz of Olive Bridge Entertainment, and Judith Verno of Peace Out Productions.

On the small screen, Australian-born Weaving is best known Stateside for her work in SMILF, Hollywood and Picnic at Hanging Rock. On the big screen, she has lent her talents to movies like Ready or Not and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In addition to appearing in Playboy, Madison is best known for starring in the first five seasons (2005–2009) of E!’s The Girls Next Door, which followed the lives of Hugh Hefner’s main Bunnies, a group that also included Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt. Madison would later star in Holly’s World, a two-season E! reality series (2009–2011) chronicling her adventures in Las Vegas. Her reality resume also includes a stint on Dancing With the Stars; she placed 11th in the ABC competition’s eighth season (2009).

