Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Made an Unprecedented (and Hilarious) Blunder on Friday's Show — Watch Video

There was no spinning this one — Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak screwed up. And he was the first to admit it.

During the bonus round on Friday’s show, Sajak — who has served as Wheel‘s master of ceremonies for four mostly error-free decades — accidentally opened the grand prize envelope at the start of the climactic segment instead of at the end. Immediately catching his blunder, the unflappable emcee leaned on the prize wheel and broke down laughing.

“I’m not sure why I did that,” he sheepishly chuckled, before faux-boasting to viewers at home: “I know what she’s playing for, and you don’t.” Seconds later, Sajak jokingly blamed the mishap on the calendar, cracking, “It must be Friday.” (Watch video of the Wheel-y rare moment below.)

Later, during the closing credits, Sajak’s co-headliner, Vanna White, made light of the historic moment. “I don’t think you’ve ever done that,” she noted. And Sajak concurred.

“There’s a first time for every mistake,” he confessed, before playfully adding, “Even I’m not perfect. I know that’s shocking news.”