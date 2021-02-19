TVLine Items: Mythic Quest Season 2 Teaser, Greer Joins First Lady and More

Mythic Quest is coming out of quarantine: Season 2 of the Apple TV+ workplace comedy will premiere Friday, May 7.

Following the show’s quarantine special, the upcoming episodes find “everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

Press PLAY above to watch a newly released teaser.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Showtime’s upcoming anthology The First Lady has tapped Judy Greer (Kidding, Married) to play Betty Ford’s social secretary Nancy Howe, a role previously filled by Pamela Adlon, who had to leave the production due to a scheduling conflict.

* Eve will star in the ABC drama pilot Queens, playing a member of a ’90s girl group that reunites “for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had,” our sister site Variety reports.

* MacGyver has cast Alexandra Grey (Empire, Chicago Med) to recur as a transgender female Phoenix engineer who is recruited by director Matty Webber to help MacGyver and his crew, our sister site Deadline reports. Grey will make her debut in the March 12 episode.

* Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons) will star opposite Kristen Bell in the Netflix limited series The Woman in the House, playing Bell’s sexy widower neighbor… who might have committed a murder, per Deadline.

* Josh Lucas (The Mysteries of Laura) has joined Spectrum Originals’ women’s basketball-set drama Long Slow Exhale in the role of a university athletic director, per Deadline.

* Godfather of Harlem will return for Season 2 on Sunday, April 18 on Epix; watch a teaser trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?