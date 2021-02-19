MacGyver Casts Bozer's Parents for a Hometown Murder Mystery

RELATED STORIES Did Bachelor Grin and Bear It? Would Batwoman Suit Fit Bruce Wayne? Why Was 9-1-1 Less Splashy? And More Qs!

This spring on CBS’ MacGyver, it is time to meet the parents — as in Bozer’s folks, who also helped raise Mac after his grandfather died. And they unwittingly bring with them a mystery to solve.

TVLine has learned exclusively that in an April episode titled “H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins,” Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson will guest-star as the aforementioned Milton and Lauretta Bozer, parents of Justin Hires’ Wilt. In the episode, Mac and Desi go with Bozer back home when his mother’s best friend dies in a tragic accident. But soon after arriving there, they realize that the woman’s death may have been murder, and the city’s contaminated water supply holds the key to finding the killer.

Hudson is no stranger to CBS’ Friday night lineup, having guested three years ago on Blue Bloods. The onetime Ghostbuster’s TV credits also include BET+’s The Family Business (where he currently stars and is also an executive producer), L.A.’s Finest, Grace and Frankie, Modern Family and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Robinson, meanwhile, last year guested on HBO’s Insecure, and she also had runs on The Game (for which she won an NAACP Image Award), Grand Hotel, The Mayor and The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show.

MacGyver airs Friday nights at 8/7c.

