J.J. Abrams, HBO Max Team for Reality-Bending Thriller About College Student

In a refreshing departure from #PeakTV’s reboot/revival mania, HBO Max has ordered to series a thriller based on an original story — from no less than former Lost boss J.J. Abrams.

Subject to Change, as the project is titled, follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure. Jennifer Yale will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max,” the streamer’s original content chief, Sarah Aubrey, said in a statement. “It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team.”

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn [Yale],” says Abrams , “and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life.”

Adds Yale, “I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned. Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

Subject to Change will be produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot shingle in association with Warner Bros. Television. In addition to Abrams and Yale, the EPs include Ben Stephenson, while Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich is a co-executive producer.