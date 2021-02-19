Invincible: Robert Kirkman's Amazon Adaptation Gets a Full, Super Trailer

RELATED STORIES Tell Me Your Secrets: 6 Things to Know About Amazon's Twisted Lily Rabe-Amy Brenneman Mystery Thriller

Teenager Mark Grayson is feeling pretty damn Invincible in the full trailer for Robert Kirkman’s Amazon Prime adaptation of his Skybound/Image comic book series, embedded below.

Premiering Friday, March 26 with its first three, hour-long episodes — and then releasing a new one each week, landing its season finale on April 30 — Invincible is based on the comic of the same name by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Kirkman’s second-longest comic book series, Invincible concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

The adult animated superhero show revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (voiced by The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father (Spider-Man‘s J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. Then, as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems….

The Amazon series’ voice cast also includes Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Mark Hamill (let’s go with “Star Wars“), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls) and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead).

Invincible is executive-produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder, Jeff Allen is supervising director and Linda Lamontagne is casting director.