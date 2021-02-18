WandaVision Sneak Peek: Wanda Takes a 'Quarantine-Style Staycation' as Her Modern Family's World Unravels

RELATED STORIES Why WandaVision Should Reveal Its Big Bad Now, Versus Later

Why WandaVision Should Reveal Its Big Bad Now, Versus Later Falcon and Winter Soldier Promo Teases Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter

WTF, Wanda? Why the face?

Someone slap the side of the TV set, because the WandaVision world is officially on the fritz in this sneak peek from Episode 7 of the Disney+ hit.

When last we tuned in, Vision’s (Paul Bettany) increasing awareness of Westview’s peculiar existence, leading to his attempt to escape through the energy field perimeter, led Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to expand the powerful bubble inside of which she and her family are living. As the Hex expanded, it turned S.W.O.R.D. agents and equipment into carnival employees, tents and food tricks. Darcy (Kat Dennings) got pulled into the bigger Hex, her modified fate yet to be revealed, while the whereabouts of Monica and Jimmy, who were on their way to meet Monica’s “guy” who created a Hex-busting tank, is also TBD.

In the clip below, Wanda is not quite ready to accept that everything around her is unraveling — including twins Billy and Tommy’s video game controllers (Atari 2600 joysticks, I see you!), and possibly Billy’s bean as well — so she decides to order herself some self-care. But just how much of a Halloween “hangover” does she have? Press play below to find out: