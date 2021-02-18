Uzo Aduba to Star in Crime Drama From Good Wife's Robert and Michelle King

RELATED STORIES In Treatment Returns to HBO in May — Get First Look at Season 4

Uzo Aduba is getting on the right side of the law: The Emmy-winning Orange Is the New Black alum will star in the crime drama Low Country from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series produced by CBS Studios, which doesn’t have a network attached yet, stars Aduba as Shirley Johnson, an openly gay deputy sheriff in South Carolina’s low country. “Shirley has been underestimated her whole life until now, when she takes on the wealthy white crime family that has kept everyone in the grip of fear,” per the official description.

Robert and Michelle King — who co-created The Good Wife and Evil for CBS, and spinoff The Good Fight for CBS All Access — will serve as executive producers, along with Aduba. (This project is part of a multi-year producing deal Aduba has signed with CBS Studios.) Dewayne Darian Jones, who worked with the Kings on Evil and Showtime’s Your Honor, will write the series.

Aduba first broke out on the small screen as prison inmate Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix dramedy Orange Is the New Black, winning two Emmys for the role in 2014 and 2015. She won a third Emmy last year for playing political pioneer Shirley Chisholm in the FX on Hulu miniseries Mrs. America. She’s also set to star in the revival of the HBO psychological drama In Treatment, which debuts in May.