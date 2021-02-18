Ratings: Chicago P.D. and SEAL Team Eye Audience Lows, Riverdale Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago P.D. this week drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to hit and match series lows.

Med (7.4 mil/0.9) and Fire (7.1 mil/0.9), meanwhile, tied for the Wednesday demo win, with the former also delivering the night’s biggest audience. TV Shows Ending in 2021

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Riverdale (617K/0.2) drew a best-since-premiere audience while ticking up to a season high in the demo. Nancy Drew (418K/0.1) was flat.

FOX | Leading out of a recap special (2.6 mil/0.5), The Masked Dancer (3.1 mil/0.6) saw no real bump with its freshman finale.

CBS | Tough as Nails (3.3 mil/0.5), SEAL Team (3.7 mil/0.5) and SWAT (2.9 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo, though SEAL Team dipped to its smallest audience ever.

ABC | Leading out of reruns, For Life (1.5 mil/0.3) was steady.

