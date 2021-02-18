The Dating Game Reboot — With a Celebrity Twist! — Ordered at ABC

RELATED STORIES Lee Daniels' Wonder Years Reboot, Two More Comedies Earn ABC Pilot Orders

ABC will once again play matchmaker — this time to the stars — by way of a freshly ordered Dating Game reboot.

The Celebrity Dating Game has snagged an eight-episode order at the Alphabet Net, with New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel and Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton set to host.

In this star-studded version of the classic game show, single celebrities will serve as the contestants and will choose a date from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes, based on their answers to the celebrity’s questions. Through clues, questions and parody performances from Bolton, the panel will have an opportunity to guess the celebrity’s real identity (which viewers at home will be able to see).

Much like in the original series, a partition will divide the celebrity and his or her suitors, but the stars’ voices will not be disguised, an ABC rep tells TVLine.

The Dating Game originally aired on ABC from 1965 to 1973 with host Jim Lange, then was revived in syndication multiple times throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. And though the original Dating Game was not a celebrity edition, several well-known stars appeared as contestants on the show before they became famous, including Burt Reynolds, Steve Martin, Farrah Fawcett and Suzanne Somers.

A premiere date for The Celebrity Dating Game will be announced later this year. What do you think of this new take on the show?