TVLine Items: Power Spinoff Casts SoA Vet, Jamie Foxx Sitcom Debut and More

Power Book IV: Force has cast a bevy of series regulars for the forthcoming Tommy Egan-centered spinoff: Joining the ensemble are Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) as Walter Flynn, the head of Chicago’s Irish crime family, and Shane Harper (Hightown) as Vic Flynn, the heir apparent to the family business.

Additional castings include Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), Lili Simmons (Banshee), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break) and Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D., The Chi).

The Starz drama, starring Power vet Joseph Sikora as fan fave Tommy Egan, follows the character’s journey after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

* Jamie Foxx’s Netflix comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne, will premiere Wednesday, April 14.

* Ride With Norman Reedus will return for Season 5 on AMC on Sunday, March 7 at 12 am ET, with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus hitting the open road on his motorcycle and exploring local cultures. Also, the UK action series Gangs of London will premiere on AMC on Sunday, April 4 at 10 pm, after debuting last fall on the AMC+ subscription service.

* Angel Parker (Marvel’s Runaways) will star opposite Billy Campbell in the ABC drama National Parks, which follows a small group of elite NPS agents as they solve crimes while protecting national parks, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Minnie Driver (Speechless) will appear in Season 2 of the Amazon Prime anthology Modern Love, our sister site Variety reports.

* Ahead of the spring premiere of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Nickelodeon will air “Baby Shark Shorts,” a collection of five mini-adventures, on Friday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 pm ET. Additionally, the network has renewed Santiago of the Seas (for Season 2), Blue’s Clues & You! (for Season 4) and PAW Patrol (for Season 9).

