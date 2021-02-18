Kevin Can F**k Himself: Sitcom Wife Annie Murphy Takes a Seriously Dark Turn in AMC Dramedy Trailer

RELATED STORIES How Does Kevin James Feel About Kevin Can F**k Himself?

If Kevin Can Wait, WandaVision and Breaking Bad had a torrid three-way and made a baby of indeterminate paternity, it’d probably look a bit like Kevin Can F**k Himself — judging by the first trailer for the genre-busting dramedy.

Debuting this summer on both AMC and AMC+, and starring Schitt’s Creek standout Annie Murphy, Kevin Can F**k Himself explores the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew — the sitcom wife — by asking what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the series will imagine “what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.”

In addition to Murphy, the cast includes Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the titular cable guy, Kevin; Mary Hollis Inboden (The Righteous Gemstones) as neighbor Patty; and Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Patty’s hubby/Kevin’s best bud.

Consisting of eight, hour-long episodes. Kevin Can F**k Himself is executive-produced by series creator Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team), Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, and showrunner Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Workaholics).