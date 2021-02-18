Shudder Renews Creepshow for Third Season, Orders Black Horror Anthology

Shudder has plenty more horror stories to tell: The AMC-owned streaming service has renewed anthology series Creepshow for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Creepshow‘s third season will include six episodes, and production on the new installments is already underway for a premiere later this year. Season 2, meanwhile, will debut on both Shudder and premium streaming bundle AMC+ on Thursday, April 1.

“During our Season 2 production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” said executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero. “I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie) and Andrew Bachelor (King Bachelor’s Pad) have been tapped to appear in Season 3 episodes, with more guest stars to be announced later.

Also on the anthology front, Shudder has ordered a scripted anthology series that will showcase Black horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters. Premiering later this year, the untitled project will feature new work from both established and emerging voices. Attached writers currently include husband-and-wife team Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes, writer and illustrator Ezra C. Daniels, novelist Victor LaValle and journalist Al Letson. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The show will also get input from Robin Means Coleman, whose book Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films From the 1890s to Present inspired Shudder’s 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Ashlee Blackwell, who served as producers on the doc, will consult on the anthology, as well.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”