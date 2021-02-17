Live-Action Wednesday Addams Series, Directed by Tim Burton, Lands at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton Season 2: Sex Education's Simone Ashley Lands Female Lead

Bridgerton Season 2: Sex Education's Simone Ashley Lands Female Lead The Crew Premiere: Kevin James Teases Potential Romance in NASCAR Comedy

Netflix is exploring Wednesday Addams’ presumably ooky days at boarding school in a new series that will mark Tim Burton‘s TV directorial debut.

The streamer has given an eight-episode order to Wednesday, a live-action comedy described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. [It will follow] Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Wednesday is being written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, who will also serve as showrunners. The duo will executive-produce alongside Burton, Kayla Alpert, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman.

The character of Wednesday Addams — the only daughter in the iconic Addams Family — has been portrayed by a number of actresses over the years. Christina Ricci (pictured above) famously embodied the character for a pair of live-action movies in the ’90s, while Krysta Rodriguez brought her to the Broadway stage for 2009’s Addams Family musical. Most recently, Chloe Grace Moretz voiced Wednesday in 2019’s animated feature. As for the rest of Wednesday’s brood, The Addams Family made its TV debut on ABC in 1964, eventually returning in various forms in subsequent decades.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Netflix has given us a reimagined version of an iconic character. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina put a darker spin on the classic Archie Comics character of Sabrina Spellman, while Ratched recently explored the untold origin story of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest‘s infamous nurse — to name just a few.

Will you be adding Wednesday to your calendar? Check out the full poster below, then drop your thoughts in a comment.